HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,641 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

MDLZ stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.27. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.