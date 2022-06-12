HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

