HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,976 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.17.

Shares of COP stock opened at $116.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

