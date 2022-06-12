HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $390.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.76 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $446.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.42.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

