HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 472,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Science Applications International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2,924.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 79,668 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 862.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 75,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.00.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

