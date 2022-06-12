Head-To-Head Analysis: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) & Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) and Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

38.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Anixa Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Anixa Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,407.94%. Anixa Biosciences has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.77%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Anixa Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Anixa Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.72% -37.34% Anixa Biosciences N/A -41.54% -39.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Anixa Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 9.77 -$31.32 million ($0.55) -0.76 Anixa Biosciences $510,000.00 203.23 -$12.95 million N/A N/A

Anixa Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals beats Anixa Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions. It has a joint venture with JAGUAHR Therapeutics Pte. Ltd. and Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics for markets targeting the AhR pathway. Its partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, and CSL Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Anixa Biosciences (Get Rating)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a preventative vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. It has a collaboration agreement with MolGenie GmbH to discover and develop anti-viral drug candidates against COVID-19. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

