Head to Head Analysis: WalkMe (WKME) vs. Its Competitors

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) is one of 410 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare WalkMe to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WalkMe and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WalkMe
|0
|1
|8
|0
|2.89
|WalkMe Competitors
|1580
|10888
|23539
|518
|2.63
Profitability
This table compares WalkMe and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WalkMe
|-45.72%
|-33.65%
|-21.35%
|WalkMe Competitors
|-30.96%
|-63.61%
|-8.05%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
85.5% of WalkMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares WalkMe and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WalkMe
|$193.30 million
|-$95.81 million
|-4.95
|WalkMe Competitors
|$1.73 billion
|$271.85 million
|-39,761.35
WalkMe’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WalkMe. WalkMe is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
WalkMe Company Profile (Get Rating)
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.
