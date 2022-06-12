Head to Head Contrast: Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 34.18% 5.34% 2.84% Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $250.25 million 19.65 $44.59 million $0.71 31.32 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Independence Realty Trust and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 2 10 0 2.83 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 6 0 2.67

Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $27.58, suggesting a potential upside of 23.99%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $19.47, suggesting a potential upside of 43.81%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

