Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.40 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2022

Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.58) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDDGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.69) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ETR HDD opened at €1.76 ($1.89) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.74. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €1.58 ($1.70) and a one year high of €3.14 ($3.38).

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

