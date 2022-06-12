Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.40 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.58) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.69) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ETR HDD opened at €1.76 ($1.89) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.74. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €1.58 ($1.70) and a one year high of €3.14 ($3.38).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

