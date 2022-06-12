Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HLX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $652.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.84. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $150.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

