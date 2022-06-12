Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Raised to $62.00 at Susquehanna

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 197,249 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $6,304,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.