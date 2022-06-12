Helmet.insure Market Cap Tops $745,596.99 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $745,596.99 and approximately $192,212.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00340415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00034205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00438563 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,731,427 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

