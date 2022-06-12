Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Up 375.0% in May

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIBRF remained flat at $$1.69 during trading on Friday. Hibernia REIT has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Get Hibernia REIT alerts:

About Hibernia REIT (Get Rating)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.