Himalaya Capital Management LLC Has $294.71 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 876,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,600 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 11.1% of Himalaya Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Himalaya Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $294,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 5,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 728,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $245,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $175.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.53. The company has a market cap of $475.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

