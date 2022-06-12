Hippo (HIPO) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hippo to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Hippo has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo’s peers have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

35.2% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hippo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hippo Competitors 391 2361 2410 86 2.42

Hippo presently has a consensus target price of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 346.67%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 17.91%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -246.66% -37.80% -18.72% Hippo Competitors -0.60% 3.30% 0.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hippo and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $91.20 million -$371.40 million -0.17 Hippo Competitors $13.34 billion $2.88 billion 71.27

Hippo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hippo peers beat Hippo on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

