HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 242,128 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $119.58 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.86.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

