HM Payson & Co. Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

F opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

