HM Payson & Co. Has $670,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $98.14 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average of $114.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

