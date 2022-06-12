HM Payson & Co. Has $898,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $113.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

