HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.76. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.99%.

SPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.64.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

