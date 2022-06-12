HM Payson & Co. Sells 400 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,116. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

