Hord (HORD) One Day Volume Hits $48,983.00

Hord (HORD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, Hord has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $48,983.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00334012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00033511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00432651 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.