HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Up 242.9% in May

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
HBBHF stock remained flat at $$134.00 during trading on Friday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.13.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.
