Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Lifted by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $444.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.50. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $472.68.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.51.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

