Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBANP stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,134. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $26.56.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.