Hxro Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.54 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Hxro coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $91.54 million and $105,420.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hxro Profile

HXRO is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,208,616 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

