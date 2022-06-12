Icapital Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 11,861 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $199.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.58.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
