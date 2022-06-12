Icapital Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 11,861 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $199.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.58.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.