Icapital Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 24,000 First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Icapital Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTXR. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.