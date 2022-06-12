Icapital Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 6,350 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $110.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.86. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $105.39 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

