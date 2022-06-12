Icapital Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 71,217 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,217 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000. Synovus Financial makes up about 1.3% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.19.

NYSE:SNV opened at $37.87 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

