Icapital Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 96,002 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 96,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,000. Confluent comprises approximately 2.8% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after buying an additional 3,003,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,935,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,539,000 after purchasing an additional 584,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 1,727.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,726 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Confluent by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 822,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,079,000 after buying an additional 55,377 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $20.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.58.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 61,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 873,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,438 and sold 26,547 shares valued at $485,245. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

