Icapital Wealth LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. Scgf Iii Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $673,471,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after buying an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW opened at $122.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 752,454 shares of company stock valued at $166,969,186. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.