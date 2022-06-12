Icapital Wealth LLC Invests $4.74 Million in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,000. Crocs makes up 1.8% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Crocs by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Crocs by 96.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after acquiring an additional 437,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,310,000 after acquiring an additional 271,397 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $73,548,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,187,000 after purchasing an additional 128,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $53.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.75. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.33 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

