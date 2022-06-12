Icapital Wealth LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASAN stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

