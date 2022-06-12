Icapital Wealth LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in American Express by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 138,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 385,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

AXP opened at $154.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

