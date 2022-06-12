ichi.farm (ICHI) One Day Volume Tops $76,547.00

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.90 or 0.00340435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.66 or 0.00437447 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

