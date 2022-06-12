ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $9.25 on Major Exchanges

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $43.91 million and $1.05 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $9.25 or 0.00035543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00359052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00036106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.91 or 0.00457109 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,749,318 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

