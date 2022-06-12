IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the May 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IHICY stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192. IHI has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.04.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas. It provides boilers that combust various fuels to supply steam for power generation and production processes; and supplies gas turbines, gas engines, and diesel engines for land use, as well as small to large engines for large vessels and high-speed boats.

