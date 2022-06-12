Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $123.39

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.39 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.79). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.81), with a volume of 269,802 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.13) price target on shares of Ilika in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.27. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of £101.97 million and a PE ratio of -18.06.

In other news, insider Stephen John Boydell sold 259,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £285,124.40 ($357,298.75).

Ilika Company Profile (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

