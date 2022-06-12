Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) PT Raised to €25.50

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.50 ($27.42) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($36.56) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($33.87) to €27.00 ($29.03) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($29.03) to €29.00 ($31.18) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.14.

IDEXY stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 12.16%. Analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1807 per share. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

