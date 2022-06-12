Industry Ventures L.L.C. Buys Shares of 867,346 Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 867,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,000. Udemy makes up approximately 6.8% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UDMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

