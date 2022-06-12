Industry Ventures L.L.C. Invests $887,000 in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Nextdoor accounts for 0.4% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned about 0.21% of Nextdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth $44,342,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $42,240,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,450,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,266,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,093,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIND. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 7.60.

In other news, Director David L. Sze purchased 2,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 6,416,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,845,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 5,774,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,611,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.55 per share, with a total value of 5,721,016.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,253,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,649,442.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 5,837,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIND opened at 3.26 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 2.47 and a 1 year high of 18.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of 4.06 and a 200 day moving average of 6.00.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 48.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

