Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IVDN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 26,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Innovative Designs has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.44.
Innovative Designs Company Profile (Get Rating)
