Insider Buying: MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) Insider Purchases A$103,000.00 in Stock

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Rating) insider Gino Butera purchased 50,000 shares of MaxiPARTS stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$103,000.00 ($74,100.72).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.04.
MaxiPARTS Company Profile (Get Rating)
