Insider Buying: MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) Insider Purchases A$103,000.00 in Stock

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Rating) insider Gino Butera purchased 50,000 shares of MaxiPARTS stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$103,000.00 ($74,100.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.04.

MaxiPARTS Company Profile

MaxiPARTS Limited, together with its subsidiaries, supplies truck and trailer parts in Australia. It sells, wholesales, and trades commercial vehicle parts to road transport operators as well as commercial vehicle service and repair providers under the MaxiPARTS brand. The company also supplies heavy road transport trailer solutions, including trailer repairs and services.

