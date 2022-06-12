Insider Selling: Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Senior Officer Sells 9,869 Shares of Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Andrew Charles Robinson sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.87, for a total value of C$67,770.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,899 shares in the company, valued at C$10,306,673.43.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Standard Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company.
About Standard Lithium (Get Rating)
