Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 26,212 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $67,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after acquiring an additional 749,776 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,754,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,482. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

