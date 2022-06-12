Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 26,868 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $40,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,953,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,947,000 after acquiring an additional 59,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 399.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 947,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,199,000 after purchasing an additional 549,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 586,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 362,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. 3,564,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,665,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.