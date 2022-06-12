Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,342 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $214,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intel by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $451,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,571 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,066,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,990,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.