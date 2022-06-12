Intelligent Financial Strategies Acquires Shares of 2,138 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,138 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $121.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.