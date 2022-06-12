Intelligent Financial Strategies Acquires Shares of 4,762 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 443,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,855,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 38,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $99.40 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.38 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

